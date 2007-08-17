Screen beauty Mena showcases stunning new cropped style

Ever since she found fame in her earliest big screen offerings American Beauty and American Pie, Mena Suvari's long golden locks have been as much a part of her image as her big blue eyes and sultry smile - until now, that is. The 28-year-old showcased a dramatic new 'do this week as she stepped out to an LA book launch.



Mena, 28, has sacrificed her blonde mane for her her latest project The Garden Of Eden - the film version of the Ernest Hemmingway novel. In doing so she follows in the footsteps of fellow screen sirens Natalie Portman, Demi Moore and Sigourney Weaver, who have all shorn their locks in the past for the sake of film roles.



In the movie Mena plays Catherine, the wife of a successful young American writer who is on an extended honeymoon in Europe. Becoming restless, her character decides to test her new husband's devotion with a series of trials, including, presumably, shaving her head.



Luckily for the pretty star, she has the delicate features to be able to successfully carry off the short-haired look. And with the shooting of the drama now over, the style has already started to grow into a fetching blonde crop.