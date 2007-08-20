Big sister Gwyneth shines at brother Jake's premiere

hellomagazineWeb
The Shakespeare In Love actress was on hand at a New York screening of The Good Night to support the film's director - her younger brother, Jake
Jake, 31, has previously worked on the small screen, most notably directing NYPD Blue
20 AUGUST 2007
A newcomer to film directing he may be, but Jake Paltrow can already count one very special fan amongst his admirers - his famous sister Gwyneth Paltrow.
The mum-of-two - who appears in her younger sibling's directorial debut, The Good Night - was on hand to offer some sisterly support at this weekend's special New York screening of the romantic comedy.
The film tells the tale of a former pop star whose feels his life is going nowhere. Things take a turn for the better when he falls for a girl - until he realises that she is literally the girl of his dreams and he can only see her when he's asleep.
As well as Jake's famous sister, the cast contains a host of acting talent, including Danny DeVito, Penelope Cruz and The Office actor Martin Freeman.
Gwyneth wasn't the only celebrity eager to see her baby brother's first film. Star pal Stella McCartney, model Christy Turlington and Sex And The City writer Candace Bushnell also gave their red carpet backing.
