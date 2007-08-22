hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The British Batman Begins actor was accompanied to the special LA screening of Western adventure 3.10 To Yuma by his pretty wife Sandra Blazic
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Meanwhile Russell also had some special support in the form of his spouse Danielle Spencer
Photo: © Getty Images
22 AUGUST 2007
Hollwood hunks Russell Crowe and Christian Bale had some extra special support as they presented their latest big screen offering, 3.10 To Yuma in LA this week. The dashing duo were accompanied to the special screening of the Western adventure by their glamorous other halves.
Batman Begins actor Christian strolled up the red carpet with his wife, Sandra Blazic - a one-time model, make-up artist and personal assistant to his Little Women co-star, Winona Ryder. Meanwhile Russell arrived with blonde actress Danielle Spencer, whom he married on his 39th birthday in 2003 after the two met while filming The Crossing.
3.10 To Yuma tells the tale of a small time rancher Dan Evans - played by Christian - who desperately needs money to support his family. To get it he agrees to take charge of a captured outlaw - Russell's on-screen persona - who's awaiting a train to go to court in Yuma.
Due to hit screens in September, the film is a remake of the 1957 black-and-white classic which starred legendary actors Glenn Ford and Van Heflin.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.