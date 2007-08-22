Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The British Batman Begins actor was accompanied to the special LA screening of Western adventure 3.10 To Yuma by his pretty wife Sandra Blazic
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

Meanwhile Russell also had some special support in the form of his spouse Danielle Spencer
Photo: © Getty Images

Glam wives help Russell and Christian present new Western flick

22 AUGUST 2007

Hollwood hunks Russell Crowe and Christian Bale had some extra special support as they presented their latest big screen offering, 3.10 To Yuma in LA this week. The dashing duo were accompanied to the special screening of the Western adventure by their glamorous other halves.

Batman Begins actor Christian strolled up the red carpet with his wife, Sandra Blazic - a one-time model, make-up artist and personal assistant to his Little Women co-star, Winona Ryder. Meanwhile Russell arrived with blonde actress Danielle Spencer, whom he married on his 39th birthday in 2003 after the two met while filming The Crossing.

3.10 To Yuma tells the tale of a small time rancher Dan Evans - played by Christian - who desperately needs money to support his family. To get it he agrees to take charge of a captured outlaw - Russell's on-screen persona - who's awaiting a train to go to court in Yuma.

Due to hit screens in September, the film is a remake of the 1957 black-and-white classic which starred legendary actors Glenn Ford and Van Heflin.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE