The Pretty Woman star was on usual dapper form as he joined co-star James Brolin at the New York premiere of action drama The Hunting Party
Photo: © Getty Images
Meanwhile in LA, Pulp Fiction actor Samuel took a slightly more casual approach as he attended the screening of Resurrecting The Champ in jeans and a hoodie, with wife LaTanya
Photo: © Getty Images

He was joined by Teri Hatcher - also starring in the sports drama - who went for a more formal approach in a shimmering one-shoulder gown
Photo: © Getty Images

Richard and Samuel unveil their new big screen outings

23 AUGUST 2007

The red carpet was rolled out on both sides of the States this week as two of Hollywood's long-established male big guns, Richard Gere and Samuel L Jackson stepped out to present their latest silver screen offerings.

In the Big Apple, Richard, 57, was on usual dapper form as he joined co-star James Brolin at the premiere of The Hunting Party. The action drama tells the tale of a discredited journalist - portrayed by the Pretty Woman star - on the hunt for Bosnia's most wanted criminal.

Meanwhile in LA, Pulp Fiction actor Samuel took a slightly more casual approach as he attended the debut of his new film Resurrecting The Champ, arriving wearing jeans and a hoodie, with wife LaTanya. His co-star, Desperate Housewife Teri Hatcher - who has just been unveiled as the new face for American fashion label Badgley Mischka - went for something a little more formal, however, with a shimmering one-shoulder gown.

Resurrecting The Champ tells the tale of a sports reporter who rescues a homeless person (Samuel) only to discover that the man is, in fact, a boxing legend believed to have died many years previously.

