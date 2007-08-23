Richard and Samuel unveil their new big screen outings

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Pretty Woman star was on usual dapper form as he joined co-star James Brolin at the New York premiere of action drama The Hunting Party
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Meanwhile in LA, Pulp Fiction actor Samuel took a slightly more casual approach as he attended the screening of Resurrecting The Champ in jeans and a hoodie, with wife LaTanya
Photo: © Getty Images
He was joined by Teri Hatcher - also starring in the sports drama - who went for a more formal approach in a shimmering one-shoulder gown
Photo: © Getty Images
23 AUGUST 2007
The red carpet was rolled out on both sides of the States this week as two of Hollywood's long-established male big guns, Richard Gere and Samuel L Jackson stepped out to present their latest silver screen offerings.
In the Big Apple, Richard, 57, was on usual dapper form as he joined co-star James Brolin at the premiere of The Hunting Party. The action drama tells the tale of a discredited journalist - portrayed by the Pretty Woman star - on the hunt for Bosnia's most wanted criminal.
Meanwhile in LA, Pulp Fiction actor Samuel took a slightly more casual approach as he attended the debut of his new film Resurrecting The Champ, arriving wearing jeans and a hoodie, with wife LaTanya. His co-star, Desperate Housewife Teri Hatcher - who has just been unveiled as the new face for American fashion label Badgley Mischka - went for something a little more formal, however, with a shimmering one-shoulder gown.
Resurrecting The Champ tells the tale of a sports reporter who rescues a homeless person (Samuel) only to discover that the man is, in fact, a boxing legend believed to have died many years previously.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.