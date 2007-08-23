Richard and Samuel unveil their new big screen outings

The Pretty Woman star was on usual dapper form as he joined co-star James Brolin at the New York premiere of action drama The Hunting Party

Meanwhile in LA, Pulp Fiction actor Samuel took a slightly more casual approach as he attended the screening of Resurrecting The Champ in jeans and a hoodie, with wife LaTanya

He was joined by Teri Hatcher - also starring in the sports drama - who went for a more formal approach in a shimmering one-shoulder gown

