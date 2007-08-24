hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
With husband Tom filming in Berlin, stylish young mum Katie got use of the private jet so she could have a girlie day of retail therapy with daughter Suri in Paris
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
The excitement of Thursday's flying visit to the French capital was a little too much for one young shopper
Photo: © Rex
24 AUGUST 2007
Hanging around your husband's film set in rain-lashed Europe has its benefits as Katie Holmes found out when she made a day trip to Paris with daughter Suri. Mother and daughter hit the shops for some retail therapy in the City of Light, while Suri's dad Tom Cruise was back in Berlin where he is hard at work on his film Valkyrie.
The two Hollywood princesses had a ball as they pounded the pavements of one of the continent's most fashionable cities. At one point Suri even made friends with an elegant, pinstripe-suited Parisian local who stopped to chat to the little girl.
And the Batman Begins actress, once known for her girl-next-door style, showcased more of her ever-growing designer wardrobe. Proving that motherhood isn't a bar to donning vertigo-inducing heels, Katie arrived for her shopping expedition wearing peep-toe stilettos and a classic trench. The elegant brunette then changed into a pair of sexy black boots and a fuchsia coat before boarding the family jet back to Germany.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.