Angelina leads glam Hollywood ladies on mummy duty

27 AUGUST 2007



They're considered Hollywood goddesses, earning millions for their silver screen offerings, but there is clearly no job more important to Angelina Jolie, Naomi Watts and Sharon Stone - who were all spotted out with their broods at the weekend - than being a mum.



In New York to host a fundraiser for those affected by Hurricane Katrina, Angelina and partner Brad Pitt made the most of their trip to the Big Apple by spending quality time with their kids.



The fun-packed schedule included an outing to Central Park where Maddox, six, Pax, three, and two-year-old Zahara were each treated to a carousel ride and a pair of Elton John-style star-shaped sunglasses. And a treat of fun food was on the menu when it came to refuelling the family, with Brad standing in line at a street vendor's outlet to order up hotdogs for all of them.



King Kong actress Naomi Watts was also looking the picture of happiness as she and husband Liev Schreiber took their new baby, Alexander Pete, out for some fresh air in California. Liev took charge of the tot - who was born on July 25 - cradling him in a baby sling as they strolled close to their multi-million-dollar mansion in the upmarket LA suburb of Brentwood.



Also on mummy duty was Sharon Stone, snapped at LA International Airport with her three adopted boys. The actress - who has recently finished lensing comedy drama Rockett in Florida - certainly had her hands full, pushing youngest son Quinn Kelly, 14 months, in an airport buggy while holding the hand of Roan Joseph, seven. Luckily Sharon also had some extra help in the form of a nanny, who took charge of her middle son two-year-old Laird Vonne.