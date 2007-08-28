Matt's 'Bourne' co-star Joey gets his marching orders from council flat

Britain's newest action star, Joey Ansah, might be rubbing shoulders with Hollywood big-hitters these days, but the 24-year-old martial arts expert, who is currently gracing screens in The Bourne Ultimatum, is facing a dilemma that's not exactly of the Tinseltown type. He has been given an ultimatum of his own - to move out of the two-bedroom council flat where he's been staying in West London, or face eviction.



According to The Sun newspaper, Hammersmith and Fulham council has told Joey the property was illegally sub-let to him, leaving the actor liable for £1,240 in rent and costs.



His property woes are unlikely to trouble the hunky screen talent for too long, however, now that he's made his mark playing a Moroccan hit man in Matt Damon's latest spy thriller, which has been a huge hit with critics. With any luck he could soon be earning the outsize pay packets and affording the luxury pads of his famous co-star who has been full of praise for Joey. Matt, 36, admits the London-born actor made him feel his age during the film's high-octane action scenes. "Particularly that big fight scene in Tangiers," he recalls. "Joey is like 23 years old, he was just jumping around, so excited. He was in really good shape and I'm like, 'Oh man, Joey, you gotta slow down, you're killing me!'."