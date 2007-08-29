hellomagazineWeb
29 AUGUST 2007
With four small kids, a packed movie-making schedule and a host of promotional duties filling her diary, Angelina Jolie is one busy lady. That doesn't prevent the beautiful screen star from making time for another of her passions, though - her work as a UN Goodwill ambassador. This week the philanthropic star was on the Iraq border in that role, visiting refugees and US troops in the region.
The 32-year-old was visibly moved by her encounter with some of the 1,200 inhabitants in a desert camp near the Syrian-Iraqi border, where she spent two hours talking to the people through a translator and taking notes. Also on the agenda during the two-day trip was a visit to a registration centre, where Angelina met volunteers looking after children while their parents wait to register as refugees.
The actress, whose trip was aimed at drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis represented by the refugee situation, has been working with the United Nations since 2001.
