Housemates Sienna and Rhys hang out in Notting Hill

30 AUGUST 2007



Rhys Ifans was back on familiar territory on Wednesday in London's trendy Notting Hill - where he famously starred in the movie of the same name alongside Hugh Grant, as possibly the world's most undesirable flatmate, Spike. He was joined for a drink in the August sunshine by long-time pal Sienna Miller who has been putting the Welsh actor up on her sofa after his houseboat was flooded.



The 25-year-old actress - on typically bohemian form in a hippy, smock sundress accessorised with flower garlands in her hair - happily took snaps of her pal for some of Rhy's eagle-eyed fans, who seemed oblivious of her own star status.



She clearly approves of 40-year-old Rhys' real-life domestic habits, as they even holidayed together in Ibiza earlier this month. The trip sparked rumours of a relationship between the pair, but Jude Law's ex was quick to shoot them down.



"He's crashing on my couch because his boat is flooded and I'm being the good Samaritan and providing him with a roof over his head," she told The Daily Mail. Despite their obvious closeness, she insists they are just good friends.



Rhys' heart apparently belongs to model Iris Palmer, whom he's been dating for several months, while Sienna is single after being linked to another Welsh actor, Matthew Rhys, after meeting him on the set of Dylan Thomas biopic The Edge Of Love.