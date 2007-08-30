Ely Cathedral plays host to 'Other Boleyn Girl' stars Natalie and Kristin

Famous Cambridgeshire landmark Ely Cathedral is getting used to the presence of Hollywood heavyweights under its hallowed roof. Used last year in Elizabeth sequel The Golden Age, starring Cate Blanchett, it is now serving as a location for The Other Boleyn Girl. Both Natalie Portman and Kristin Scott Thomas were seen heading for work this week at the cathedral, which has been closed to the public until Friday.



The two actresses were strictly in civvy street, however, and there was no sign of their undoubtedly lavish costumes. In the Tudor drama Natalie portrays ambitious Anne Boleyn alongside Scarlett Johansson as her sister Mary. Based on the novel by Philippa Gregory, the film follows the siblings' rivalry as they compete for the heart of King Henry VIII - played by Aussie heart-throb Eric Bana.



Kristin, meanwhile, has been cast as the girls' mother Lady Elizabeth in the production, which is being developed for the big screen by the BBC after the success of the 2003 TV adaptation of the same name. The movie is due out in February next year.