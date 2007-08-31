In New York a glamorously attired Diane attended the debut of her latest film Fierce Creatures with handsome husband Josh Brolin

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Across the continent in LA, Susan lead the star arrivals at the premiere of musical love story Romance And Cigarettes

Photo: © Getty Images

On the other side of the Atlantic TV chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife were among the guests checking out Catherine Zeta-Jones' new movie No Reservations

Photo: © Getty Images