Hunky Jude and George make it a night to remember in Venice

31 AUGUST 2007



If the Weather Girls had been in Venice this week they would have found plenty of inspiration for their ode to masculine charms It's Raining Men. From Hollywood golden boy Jude Law to smooth operator and man-about-town George Clooney the Italian city was awash with the silver screen's most attractive stars.



Alfie star Jude led actors from every generation at the city's glamorous film extravaganza. The 34-year-old Londoner took to the Venetian waterways with Michael Caine, who slayed hearts in the original 1966 movie about a love 'em and leave 'em-style Cockney charmer.



And Jude seems to have taken to reprising roles first played by Tinseltown vets, signing on another role made famous by Sir Michael in Sleuth. Together with actor-turned-director Kenneth Branagh, "the lads" as the Shakespearian specialist referred to them, were there to draw attention to their updated version, which was shot in four and a half days.



Meanwhile, in a further treat for the fairer sex, Sean Bean, a favourite with the ladies for his real-man appeal, was also in town, promoting Far North.