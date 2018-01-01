Heath and Michelle's love story over according to US reports

3 SEPTEMBER 2007



Oscar nominees Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams have decided to go their separate ways after three years together, according to reports in the American press. US magazine People says the couple - who have conducted their relationship largely out of the limelight - split amicably several weeks ago.



"The relationship had been rocky recently. They tried very hard to make it work but finally decided to separate. They just grew apart," says a source close to the pair, adding: "They have a beautiful daughter and they are both committed to being great parents."



Michelle - who found fame on teen show Dawson's Creek - met Heath in 2004 on the set of Oscar-winning gay cowboy romance Brokeback Mountain. They welcomed a daughter, Matilda, in October 2005.