George wraps things up in Venice with a kiss for his gal pal

3 SEPTEMBER 2007



The French town of Deauville became an A-list haven as the talented and the beautiful, led by George Clooney and Italian siren Monica Bellucci, hotfooted it from Venice to the rival film festival on the Normandy coast.



The Italian city was still abuzz with the talk of a romantic clinch the Ocean's Thirteen shared with a sultry brunette, however. The 46-year-old actor - who regularly draws comparisons with screen idol Cary Grant - was attentiveness itself as he cuddled up to Sarah Larson at a party following the screening of his latest thriller Michael Clayton.



George's friends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie caused a stir, too, when they greeted cheering crowds at the premiere of his bio-pic about Jesse James. Appearing with the mother of the couple's four children, Brad was busy extolling the varying pleasures of fatherhood, calling it, "the most fun I've ever had and also the biggest pain in the ass".



Also hitting the glamorous Italian film hotspot was Woody Allen. Continuing his current love affair with the British film scene, the movie maestro arrived with the cast of Cassandra's Dream, the third of three projects he's shot in London.



Ewan McGregor and Colin Farrell star in the murder mystery as two brothers lured into a life of crime by beautiful British newcomer Hayley Atwell. The Star Wars actor said working with the veteran New Yorker was a unique experience because he shot films so quickly. "You have to raise your game," he explained.