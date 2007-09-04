Snap happy lovers Adrien and Elsa capture glitzy premiere

hellomagazineWeb
While Adrien made sure he would be taking away plenty of his own souvenirs from the event...
His gorgeous Spanish actress girlfriend also got in on the act, taking her turn behind the lens
The romantic pair also kept the official photographers happy with a movie-worthy smooch on the red carpet
4 SEPTEMBER 2007
Eager to capture memories of his big night in Venice Adrien Brody had a camera at the ready at the premiere of his latest flick The Darjeeling Limited. Despite the phalanx of photographers on hand at the movie festival, the Oscar winner made sure he would be taking away plenty of his own souvenirs from the event.
Not to be outdone, Elsa Pataky, the Spanish senorita he's been dating since making a film about a bullfighter, was equally active behind the lens. Camera glam in a plunging golden gown, she looked set to feature prominently in her dashing beau's personal album.
Also in Adrien's sights were co-stars Roman Coppola, the son of Francis Ford Coppola, and Roman's cousin, Jason Schwartzman.
The movie follows three brothers on a "spiritual quest" to India, which veers rapidly off course leaving the siblings stranded in the middle of the desert with 11 suitcases, a printer, and a laminating machine.
One of the brothers - Owen Wilson - was absent from the screening after a reported suicide attempt last week. His friends said the 38-year-old actor was recovering at home. "I can tell you he has been doing very well. He has been making us laugh," said director Wes Anderson. "When he's ready, Owen's going to speak for himself - he's got a very good way with words."
