Heath makes solo appearance at Venice boat party

5 SEPTEMBER 2007



He's currently making headlines with reports of his split from fellow actress Michelle Williams, but it was business as usual this week for Oscar nominee Heath Ledger as he dropped in on the Venice Film Festival. In town to promote his latest flick I'm Not There, the 28-year-old joined his co-star Richard Gere at a glitzy boat party.



While Richard was accompanied by his wife of five years, actress Carey Lowell, Heath - still in the casual jeans, trilby and suit jacket he wore to the film's official photocall earlier in the day - turned up alone. He's yet to confirm that he and Michelle, whom he is believed to have wed earlier this year, have gone their separate ways. But his solo appearance lends weight to reports stateside of an amicable split.



The do he was attending, thrown by designer Alberta Ferretti aboard a luxury yacht, was in honour of the world premiere of Richard's other current silver screen offering, The Hunting Party. The dark comedy, which follows a team of journalists in search of a war criminal, stars Diane Kruger, who was also on board, looking every inch the screen goddess in a sheer chiffon gown.