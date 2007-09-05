Nicole opens her heart about Keith, Tom and her longing for a baby

Now wed to Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman admits to having one last unfulfilled desire - a baby with the country music star. Already a mum to two adopted children, Isabella and Conor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, the Oscar-winning actress says she is "yearning" to bear a child herself.



"I would be very sad if I wasn't able to have a baby," the 40-year-old confides in an interview with Vanity Fair. Looking back on her union with Tom, Nicole reveals she suffered two miscarriages during the couple's 11-year marriage.



It was known that Australia's biggest star lost the baby she was carrying at the time of her break-up with Tom. But until now Nicole has not spoken of an earlier miscarriage she suffered when she was 23. A loss which prompted the pair's decision to adopt Isabella.



For the moment her dream for a baby is on hold, though. Keith wants to wait so they can enjoy each other for a time. "(He) really wants a couple of years, he said, 'where I just have you'," she declares. "It's kind of romantic."



Famously discreet about her love life, Nicole has clearly been in confessional mode recently. The actress has also revealed she was engaged to a third suitor, whom she doesn't name, between her relationships with Tom and Keith.