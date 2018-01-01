Tom supported by crack team of British thesps in new flick

hellomagazineWeb
Joining the Mission Impossible star in his new silver screen outing are (from left) Kevin McNally, Christian Berkel - the cast's only current German member – Bill Nighy, Terence Stamp, David Schofield and Kenneth Branagh
Also in Berlin with Tom is his wife Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri. The couple have been making the most of their time in Europe to check out Berlin's restaurants (above)
5 SEPTEMBER 2007
He may be one of the biggest names in US cinema but Tom Cruise gets to rely on some formidable home grown support in his new WWII flick Valkyrie - in the form of an elite band of British screen veterans.
As the promotional shot for the film shows, the triple Golden Globe winner is joined by a trio of English heavyweights in the tale of a group of German officials who hatch a plot to assassinate Hitler.
Former Royal Shakespeare Company member Kenneth Branagh heads up the British outfit in his role as Henning Von Trescow, the right hand man to Tom's on-screen character. Also lending weight to the £50-million production are Love Actually star Bill Nighy and Sixties heart-throb Terence Stamp.
The Brit pack, which includes fellow UK actors and Pirates Of The Caribbean co-stars David Schofield and Kevin McNally, is currently in Berlin, where work on the film is already underway.
