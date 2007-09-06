hellomagazineWeb
6 SEPTEMBER 2007
The screening at Deauville Film Festival of Gone Baby Gone offered a showcase of two Affeck family talents this week as Good Will Hunting actor Ben presented his directorial debut, starring younger brother Casey in a lead role.
In the film, which also features Hollywood heavyweight Morgan Freeman, Casey stars alongside Mission: Impossible III actress Michelle Monaghan as a private investigator trying to track down a kidnapped four-year-old girl.
Their latest collaboration isn't the first time the talented siblings have worked together. Academy Award-winner Ben shared the screen with 32-year-old Casey in Nineties flicks Chasing Amy, Good Will Hunting and 200 Cigarettes.
And the brothers have proved equally multi-talented. While Ben jump-started his career scriptwriting Good Will Hunting alongside Matt Damon, actor Casey also ventured into screenwriting in partnership with Matt, sharing writing duties with the Bourne Ultimatum actor on 2002 flick Gerry.
