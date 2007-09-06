Drew hooks up with new co-star Justin

hellomagazineWeb
The 32-year-old Charlie's Angels actress was spotted smooching with her new co-star during a weekend break together in Las Vegas
The Jeepers Creepers actor and Drew are currently lensing new romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You together
6 SEPTEMBER 2007
Drew Barrymore appears to have found love again. The attractive blonde has been spotted with a new man on her arm - 29-year-old comedy actor Justin Long, with whom she is currently filming rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You.
Boyish-looking Justin joined the Charlie's Angels star for a Labour Day break in Las Vegas. While there they hit the town with Drew's gal pal Cameron Diaz, and were spotted getting passionate in one of the desert city's nightspots.
Single since her engagement to Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti came to an end earlier this year, the 32-year-old actress has been making the most of her bacherlorette status of late. Previously linked to Scrubs actor Zach Braff and film director Spike Jonze, like fellow girl about town Cameron, she has enjoyed a summer of dating.
