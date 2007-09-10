Hollywood heavyweight Tom gives Suri her first lessons in the movie biz

10 SEPTEMBER 2007



The set of her dad's war movie could have proved a mite intimidating for Tom Cruise's 15-month-old daughter Suri, but the youngster got plenty of reassurance in the form of a hug and kiss from the actor when she and mum Katie Holmes dropped by the location in Berlin's trendy Mitte district.



The Mission: Impossible star gathered up the toddler in his arms, before turning his attention to his other best girl, Katie, who also received a smacker on the lips. The trio then strolled around the set, which was complete with fake snow and extras dressed in uniform as soldiers.



Tom seemed particularly keen to point out interesting features to the little one, who will, no doubt, get used to accompanying her famous parents on location.



In his latest flick, Rubicon - until now known by its working title of Valkyrie - the Hollywood powerhouse stars as Count Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg, an aristocratic Nazi officer who mounted a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler in the closing days of WWII.