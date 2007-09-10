Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Little Suri gets a warm welcome from her famous dad as she arrives on the Berlin set of his new war movie Rubicon
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

The little girl was accompanied by her mum Katie, who seemed equally pleased to steal a few moments with her busy spouse
Photo: © Rex

Hollywood heavyweight Tom gives Suri her first lessons in the movie biz

10 SEPTEMBER 2007

The set of her dad's war movie could have proved a mite intimidating for Tom Cruise's 15-month-old daughter Suri, but the youngster got plenty of reassurance in the form of a hug and kiss from the actor when she and mum Katie Holmes dropped by the location in Berlin's trendy Mitte district.

The Mission: Impossible star gathered up the toddler in his arms, before turning his attention to his other best girl, Katie, who also received a smacker on the lips. The trio then strolled around the set, which was complete with fake snow and extras dressed in uniform as soldiers.

Tom seemed particularly keen to point out interesting features to the little one, who will, no doubt, get used to accompanying her famous parents on location.

In his latest flick, Rubicon - until now known by its working title of Valkyrie - the Hollywood powerhouse stars as Count Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg, an aristocratic Nazi officer who mounted a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler in the closing days of WWII.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button