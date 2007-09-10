hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Little Suri gets a warm welcome from her famous dad as she arrives on the Berlin set of his new war movie Rubicon
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The little girl was accompanied by her mum Katie, who seemed equally pleased to steal a few moments with her busy spouse
Photo: © Rex
10 SEPTEMBER 2007
The set of her dad's war movie could have proved a mite intimidating for Tom Cruise's 15-month-old daughter Suri, but the youngster got plenty of reassurance in the form of a hug and kiss from the actor when she and mum Katie Holmes dropped by the location in Berlin's trendy Mitte district.
The Mission: Impossible star gathered up the toddler in his arms, before turning his attention to his other best girl, Katie, who also received a smacker on the lips. The trio then strolled around the set, which was complete with fake snow and extras dressed in uniform as soldiers.
Tom seemed particularly keen to point out interesting features to the little one, who will, no doubt, get used to accompanying her famous parents on location.
In his latest flick, Rubicon - until now known by its working title of Valkyrie - the Hollywood powerhouse stars as Count Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg, an aristocratic Nazi officer who mounted a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler in the closing days of WWII.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.