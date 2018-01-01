Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Blond adonis Daniel Craig has already proved he has what it takes for a nude scene - should his role as James Bond ever require it
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

Bond hunk Daniel says he's quite happy to reveal all for 007 role

11 SEPTEMBER 2007

No stranger to going the extra mile for a role, Daniel Craig has revealed he has no reservations about baring all as Bond should he be called upon to do so.

The blonde hunk, who honed his physique and took on a lot of his own stunts in his first outing as 007, has apparently told the film’s producers: "I'm prepared to do a full-frontal scene. I'm not shy and Bond wouldn't be shy about it either."

Cinema-goers had more than a sneak preview of what to expect should 39-year-old Daniel be called upon to deliver, when he emerged Adonis-like from the sea in a scene in Casino Royale.

The next instalment in the secret agent series is out in November 2008, with the Layer Cake star set to make at least one more Bond flick in a three-movie deal which cemented his status as the UK’s highest paid actor.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button