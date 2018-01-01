Bond hunk Daniel says he's quite happy to reveal all for 007 role

No stranger to going the extra mile for a role, Daniel Craig has revealed he has no reservations about baring all as Bond should he be called upon to do so.



The blonde hunk, who honed his physique and took on a lot of his own stunts in his first outing as 007, has apparently told the film’s producers: "I'm prepared to do a full-frontal scene. I'm not shy and Bond wouldn't be shy about it either."



Cinema-goers had more than a sneak preview of what to expect should 39-year-old Daniel be called upon to deliver, when he emerged Adonis-like from the sea in a scene in Casino Royale.



The next instalment in the secret agent series is out in November 2008, with the Layer Cake star set to make at least one more Bond flick in a three-movie deal which cemented his status as the UK’s highest paid actor.