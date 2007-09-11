Robert has a ball with Jodie and co at wife Susan's flick

11 SEPTEMBER 2007



If Robert Downey Jr seemed a bundle of excitement at the premiere of revenge thriller The Brave One, that's because someone close to home was the producer - his wife Susan. The one-time hell-raiser had cast members Jodie Foster and Lost actor Naveen Andrews in fits of laughter at the screening, and even got out a camcorder to make his own personal record of the big night.



And talented Robert had a congratulatory kiss for the beautiful other half he credits with helping him turn his life around. "Don’t do any more or I’m splitting," was how he's summed up the ultimatum from feisty producer Susan. It was the push he needed to helping him overcome his substance abuse.



The 42-year-old actor's career has been on the up and up ever since the pair met on another of Susan's films, 2002 mystery Gothika. In recent years he's notched up credits on Fur -Nicole Kidman's bio-pic of photographer Diane Arbus - and Jake Gyllenhaal-vehicle Zodiac, about a journalist's obsessive search for a serial killer. He also appeared in George Clooney's political drama Good Night, And Good Luck.