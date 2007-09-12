Actors and actresses

Ewan and his co-stars Hayley and Colin took over the Canadian festival, presenting their Woody Allen-directed crime drama Cassandra's Dream
Photo: © Getty Images
Another British star, Sir Ben Kingsley was soaking up the atmosphere at the movie extravaganza, which comes hot on the heels of his wedding to actress Daniela Barbosa
Photo: © Getty Images

Toronto lays out the red carpet for Ewan, Jude and Sir Ben

12 SEPTEMBER 2007

It was the turn of Britain's finest screen talents to take centre stage as the movie community congregated at the Toronto film festival on Tuesday. Ewan McGregor, who appears in Woody Allen's latest flick Cassandra's Dream, and the newlywed Sir Ben Kingsley led the charge in the Canadian city.

Attending solo, but still walking on air after marrying his fourth wife, Brazilian actress Daniela Barbosa in a "blissly private and beautiful" ceremony, the veteran star happily worked the red carpet at a magazine party.

Across town Scotsman Ewan was busy publicising his film to the North American market with his co-stars, handsome Dubliner Colin Farrell and newcomer Hayley Atwell.

The 25-year-old Londoner was fresh out of acting school when the director rang to offer her the female lead in the crime drama. Not suprisingly, sultry Hayley has been in her element ever since, especially working the movie circuit with her heavyweight colleagues in the last few weeks.

Opportunities for star-spotting among the UK contingent had started the previous day, when the cast of Sleuth, headed by Jude Law and Sir Michael Caine, jetted in.

