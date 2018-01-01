The actor, pictured collecting his elder son Maddox from school in New York this week, will take on the investigative journalist role portrayed in the TV series by Life On Mars star John Simm Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Brad to star in film version of hit UK drama 'State Of Play'

13 SEPTEMBER 2007



Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt is to take the lead in a big screen version of hit British drama State Of Play, it has been announced. The hunky actor will step into the shoes of Life On Mars actor John Simm, who portrayed a journalist trailing a US congressman whose mistress is murdered in the TV version.



The new flick, which starts filming in November, reunites Brad with his Fight Club co-star Ed Norton, who plays the dubious politician.



While the original TV series featured some of Britain's finest acting talents - including James McAvoy and Bill Nighy - the feature length version is based on a strong offscreen UK contingent. Paul Abbott, the writer of the original mini-series, as well as Shameless and Clocking Off, will executive produce, while Last King Of Scotland's Kevin Macdonald takes the directorial helm.



