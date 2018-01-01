Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The actor, pictured collecting his elder son Maddox from school in New York this week, will take on the investigative journalist role portrayed in the TV series by Life On Mars star John Simm
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge

Brad to star in film version of hit UK drama 'State Of Play'

13 SEPTEMBER 2007

Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt is to take the lead in a big screen version of hit British drama State Of Play, it has been announced. The hunky actor will step into the shoes of Life On Mars actor John Simm, who portrayed a journalist trailing a US congressman whose mistress is murdered in the TV version.

The new flick, which starts filming in November, reunites Brad with his Fight Club co-star Ed Norton, who plays the dubious politician.

While the original TV series featured some of Britain's finest acting talents - including James McAvoy and Bill Nighy - the feature length version is based on a strong offscreen UK contingent. Paul Abbott, the writer of the original mini-series, as well as Shameless and Clocking Off, will executive produce, while Last King Of Scotland's Kevin Macdonald takes the directorial helm.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button