Dame Helen is once, twice, four times a winner at Emmys

17 SEPTEMBER 2007

Another grand dame of the acting scene, Sally Field, knows only too well the dilemmas of where to store your silverware.



"I'll put (mine) on the shelf with its brothers and sisters," joked the two-time Oscar winner, who was presented with a statuette for best performance in a drama series for Brothers And Sisters by dashing House actor Hugh Laurie.



Emmy night's other winners included Ricky Gervais, who was awarded a best actor gong for his comedy show Extras. This time the joke was on the British actor though. Because he couldn't make Sunday's ceremony, the host American satirist Jon Stewart, cheekily announced he'd be handing over the award to one of his own friends, Steve Carell, the star of the US version of The Office.



Meanwhile, veteran entertainer Tony Bennett walked away with an Emmy for variety, music or comedy. And it was a memorable evening for the crooner in other ways as he performed a duet with pop princess Christina Aguilera.