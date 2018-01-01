Ioan and Alice tie the knot in tropical Mexican paradise

17 SEPTEMBER 2007



Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans became man and wife this weekend in an intimate seafront ceremony shared only with their closest friends and family. The couple, who moved to Los Angeles five years ago, celebrated their nuptials in the resort of Los Cabos, Mexico, just over the border from the States because "we thought we'd celebrate our new life here".



As she walked down the aisle to meet her groom, 36-year-old Alice was a vision in a champagne coloured strapless Armani gown made of cascading tiers of organza. Adding a dramatic touch, the 101 Dalmatians actress finished off the elegant yet sexy look with a sheer floor-length veil and a posy of red blooms.



The handsome Welsh actor, also wearing Armani, was waiting for his stunning bride under a canopy decorated with white flowers.



After plighting their troth, the newlyweds sipped mojitos with guests who'd flown from all over the world to share their special day. Many on Alice's side would have jetted in from Europe, as she started her acting career on French and Italian TV.



Meanwhile 33-year-old Ioan's invitees included - in the role of best man - Brothers And Sisters actor and fellow Welshman Matthew Rhys, who once shared Ioan's pad in Kilburn, West London.