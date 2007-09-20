Actors and actresses

As they waved their visitors off at the airport, the similarities between Katie and her daughter - both of whom wore beaming smiles and sported dark cropped hair - were striking
Photo: © Rex
The Batman Begins star's homemaker mum and lawyer dad had been visiting their daughter in the German capital, where Tom is currently filming his new war flick
Photo: © Rex

Katie and Suri bid farewell to grandparents after family visit

20 SEPTEMBER 2007

Her husband may be one of the hunkiest men on the planet and her lifestyle the envy of many, but it seems Katie Holmes is just like the rest of us when it comes to valuing quality time with her mum.

Currently in Berlin, where husband Tom Cruise is on location lensing his new war flick Rubicon, the pretty young brunette has been enjoying the opportunity to share her 17-month-old daughter Suri with the youngster's grandparents, who'd jetted in from the States for a visit.

With her Mission Impossible husband caught up in a busy filming schedule, young mum Katie - who's made no secret of the fact that family means more to her than her career - was no doubt thrilled to count on the company of her homemaker mother Kathy and lawyer dad Martin.

