hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
As they waved their visitors off at the airport, the similarities between Katie and her daughter - both of whom wore beaming smiles and sported dark cropped hair - were striking
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The Batman Begins star's homemaker mum and lawyer dad had been visiting their daughter in the German capital, where Tom is currently filming his new war flick
Photo: © Rex
20 SEPTEMBER 2007
Her husband may be one of the hunkiest men on the planet and her lifestyle the envy of many, but it seems Katie Holmes is just like the rest of us when it comes to valuing quality time with her mum.
Currently in Berlin, where husband Tom Cruise is on location lensing his new war flick Rubicon, the pretty young brunette has been enjoying the opportunity to share her 17-month-old daughter Suri with the youngster's grandparents, who'd jetted in from the States for a visit.
With her Mission Impossible husband caught up in a busy filming schedule, young mum Katie - who's made no secret of the fact that family means more to her than her career - was no doubt thrilled to count on the company of her homemaker mother Kathy and lawyer dad Martin.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.