Sarah Jessica Parker steps back into her Manolos for 'Sex' flick

20 SEPTEMBER 2007



It's the moment Sex And The City fans have been waiting for; after years of will-they won't-they speculation, filming on the much-talked-about movie version of the TV hit has finally got underway in the Big Apple.



Kicking off lensing on the feature film version of the award-winning series was its fashion icon lead, Sarah Jessica Parker. The on-screen sex columnist, whose role in the show turned her into a household name on both sides of the pond, was sassy and stylish as ever as she got to work as Carrie Bradshaw by planting a smacker on her Mr Big, played by Chris Noth.



In the TV series the diminutive actress character was renowned for her passion for fashion - in particular her love affair with the creations of footwear designer Manolo Blahnik. And Carrie has clearly lost none of her urban style savvy in the translation onto the big screen, stepping out in an emerald green designer gear, cinched at the waist and accessorised with a matching stole.



In addition to Sex And The City's other leading ladies - Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis - Sarah will also be joined by some familiar male faces from the show. And there will be some new additions, too. Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson is set to play Carrie's assistant.



Sex And The City: The Movie is due out in the US on May 30 next year, with the UK release coming shortly afterwards.