Love blossoming for Hollywood hunk George and his waitress love

21 SEPTEMBER 2007



Being plucked from a hum drum existence by an enamoured movie star may be the stuff of daydreams, but for Sarah Larson it became reality. Three months ago the pretty brunette was serving cocktails in Las Vegas for a living, now she is the envy of women everywhere - as the new love of Hollywood hunk George Clooney.



When the world's most eligible bachelor was first pictured with the 28-year-old at the Venice Film Festival, Sarah was described in the press as a model and actress. It has since emerged, however, that the lovebirds - currently spending time together in New York while George lenses Burn After Reading - met during an Ocean's Thirteen premiere party in a Las Vegas hotel where Sarah was working as a waitress.



Since then she's been enjoying the high life with her new beau, travelling with him on his private jet, attending a string of showbiz parties, and being snapped wearing a loaned diamond necklace worth £1.5 million.



And it looks like the fairytale will continue to run. Sarah's boss, Chris Bruno, says romantic photos of the couple splashed all over the press "speak for themselves" and added: "Sarah sent me a text message to say she can't make it back any time soon."