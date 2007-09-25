hellomagazineWeb
Despite being hurt in a traffic accident last week, George's new girlfriend Sarah was not going to miss her man's big night - hobbling along with a brave smile
The actor's buddy Brad also turned up to support him at the premiere of his thriller Michael Clayton
25 SEPTEMBER 2007
Even the small matter of a fractured rib wasn't going to keep George Clooney away from the premiere of his new thriller Michael Clayton.
The Hollywood star, who was hurt in a motorbike accident last week, insisted it should be business as usual as he made one of his usual wisecracking appearances. He was sharing the red carpet with pal Brad Pitt and a glamorous companion - new lady friend, 28-year-old Sarah Larson.
Oscar-winning George brushed off his injuries saying: "I'm doing fine - I'm wrapped up. I'm not jogging right now. No jumping jacks."
Sarah, who was with the actor in Friday's crash, is unlikely to be heading for the gym anytime soon either. The elegantly dressed brunette turned up smiling gamely and hobbling on a pair of crutches, with one foot bandaged up. She was rewarded for her efforts, though, in receiving her beau's undivided attention.
The couple have been inseparable since meeting earlier this summer at a Las Vegas party, where Sarah was working as a waitress.
