Injured George and his girl tough it out in style at New York prem

25 SEPTEMBER 2007



Even the small matter of a fractured rib wasn't going to keep George Clooney away from the premiere of his new thriller Michael Clayton.



The Hollywood star, who was hurt in a motorbike accident last week, insisted it should be business as usual as he made one of his usual wisecracking appearances. He was sharing the red carpet with pal Brad Pitt and a glamorous companion - new lady friend, 28-year-old Sarah Larson.



Oscar-winning George brushed off his injuries saying: "I'm doing fine - I'm wrapped up. I'm not jogging right now. No jumping jacks."



Sarah, who was with the actor in Friday's crash, is unlikely to be heading for the gym anytime soon either. The elegantly dressed brunette turned up smiling gamely and hobbling on a pair of crutches, with one foot bandaged up. She was rewarded for her efforts, though, in receiving her beau's undivided attention.



The couple have been inseparable since meeting earlier this summer at a Las Vegas party, where Sarah was working as a waitress.



