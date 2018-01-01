Hollywood big guns Morgan and Greg unveil new flick

26 SEPTEMBER 2007



It was party time for the cast of big screen romance Feast Of Love this week as the red carpet was rolled out for the film's LA debut. And on hand to unveil the flick - which follows the romantic lives of a group of friends in Oregon - were leading Hollywood men, Morgan Freeman and Greg Kinnear.



Promoting their latest effort isn't the only thing the pair have on their agendas at the moment. The duo - who were snapped with fellow cast member, Melinda And Melinda actress Radha Michell at the screening's after party - are very much in demand, with several films in the pipeline.



Morgan, 70, has six projects keeping him busy for the next two years, including the latest instalment in the Batman series The Dark Knight and sci-fi space adventure, Rendezvous With Rana. Forty-four-year-old Greg meanwhile is currently lensing drama Flash Of Genius and has two big screen comedies, Ghost Town and Baby Mama due to hit screens next year.