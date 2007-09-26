Family man Hugh enjoys quality time with loved ones

The handsome star has been making the most of his time in Sydney while he lenses Australia. He and wife Deborra-Lee Furness took their two children, Oscar and Ava Eliot, for lunch at trendy Mediterranean eaterie Bird Cow Fish

Photo: © Alphapress.com

Click on photos for gallery

A spot of father-son bonding was in store for the two the following day as Hugh helped his seven-year-old son hone his tree-climbing skills

Photo: © Alphapress.com