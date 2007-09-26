Family man Hugh enjoys quality time with loved ones

hellomagazineWeb
The handsome star has been making the most of his time in Sydney while he lenses Australia. He and wife Deborra-Lee Furness took their two children, Oscar and Ava Eliot, for lunch at trendy Mediterranean eaterie Bird Cow Fish
Photo: © Alphapress.com
A spot of father-son bonding was in store for the two the following day as Hugh helped his seven-year-old son hone his tree-climbing skills
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Nothing matches the simple pleasure of being with your nearest and dearest, as Hugh Jackman underlined when he took time out from lensing Outback adventure Australia to spend a fun day out with his family in Sydney.
The 38-year-old actor, who's currently staying at a $35,000-a-week mansion on the city's waterfront, was spotted taking his brood for a bite to eat at trendy Mediterranean eaterie Bird Cow Fish. While Hugh had his hands full with sleepy two-year-old daughter Ava, his actress wife Deborra-Lee Furness, took charge of their son Oscar, seven.
There was more father-son bonding time in store the next day as Hugh and Oscar headed for a local park. After practising their climbing skills monkeying around in a tree, the pair then shared a few quiet moments chilling out on the grass in the sunshine.
