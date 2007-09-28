hellomagazineWeb
At one point during the day out with his eight-year-old son Michael and his pals, the 46-year-old actor ended up racing around with one of the youngsters in his arms
Photo: © Rex
Taking time out from the energetic high jinks, the group were treated to ice-cream cones by the 46-year-old small screen star
Photo: © Rex
28 SEPTEMBER 2007
James Gandolfini's familar mean guy persona was hard to recall as the The Sopranos star headed for a New York park recently with his eight-year-old son Michael. Happily embracing his inner child the doting dad was clearly determined to ensure there were smiles and high jinx aplenty for the youngster and his pals.
Proving he's still a big kid at heart, the 46-year-old - who has more time to devote to fatherhood now he's no longer playing mob boss Tony - entertained his young companions by racing around the park with one of them in his arms, before treating them to ice-cream cones.
The climbing frames proved an equally tempting prospect for the dad of one, who separated from Michael's mum Marcy Wudarski in 2002. At one point he decided to take to the apparatus himself, much to the delight of Michael and his chums.
