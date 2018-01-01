Generous Renée treats store employee to a pair of Manolos

28 SEPTEMBER 2007



For most of us owning a pair of the coveted designer heels made famous by Sex And The City character Carrie Bradshaw is strictly the stuff of daydreams. But for one lucky New York shopper the dream became reality this week thanks to the generosity of Renée Zellweger.



The Bridget Jones star was browsing the shoe department at Saks Fifth Avenue when she struck up a conversation with one of the store's makeup counter staff. Wendy Farancino, who was on her lunch hour, was eyeing up the same pair of Manolo Blahnik creations as the movie star. After sharing their enthusiasm for the expensive footwear, the pair went their separate ways.



Wendy had only been back at her post 15 minutes, however, when the head of the shoe department appeared holding a gift-wrapped box. "These are with the compliments of Renée Zellweger," he said, presenting the package to the stunned store employee. Inside were the shoes Wendy and the Oscar-winning actress had been admiring. "She wanted you to have them," added the manager.