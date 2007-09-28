SJP gets extra-special treatment from hunky bodyguard

hellomagazineWeb
Sarah's bodyguard was going to extra lengths to take care of his famous client, putting up a hand to protect her from the glare of camera flashes
The actress was looking particularly pensive as she left the set of the new Sex And The City, and it was perhaps this which brought out the bodyguard's ultra protective side
28 SEPTEMBER 2007
His hand raised protectively to shield the actress' eyes from the glare of camera flashes, Sarah Jessica Parker's bodyguard was clearly taking his duties very seriously. The newly-brunette star came in for the kid glove treatment as she left the set of her new movie, a big screen adaptation of the hit TV series Sex And The City.
His famous charge was looking especially pensive as she headed off after wrapping filming for the day, which perhaps explains the dishy bodyguard's determination to protect her from the attentions of awaiting snappers.
While there was no doubt her companion had the build for the job, his choice of T-shirt - a green affair with a heart motif - suggests that beneath the tough exterior he might also have a more sensitive side.
Sex And The City: The Movie is due to hit cinemas stateside next May 30, with the UK release to come shortly afterwards.
