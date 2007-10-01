'Harry Potter' works its magic at National Movie Awards

hellomagazineWeb
The boy wizard is congratulated by Dame Helen after winning best male performance title in awards voted for by the public
Photo: © Getty Images
Comeback kings Take That debuted their track Rule The World as part of the musical entertainment at Sunday's National Movie Awards ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
Daniel's fellow Hogwarts pupil Emma Watson was named best female actress, beating rivals such as Dame Judi Dench and Keira Knightley
Photo: © Getty Images
1 OCTOBER 2007
Daniel Radcliffe had a thrilling night at Britain's first ever National Movie Awards, receiving a gong for best male performance in the fifth Harry Potter film - and a kiss - from Dame Helen Mirren.
The much-decorated actress, who on this occasion missed out in the nominations voted for by the public, cheerfully carried out her presenting duties, declaring: "It's better to give than to receive."
Instead the glittering ceremony belonged to the young guard, with Daniel's Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix co-star Emma Watson being named best female actress for her spellbinding role as Hermione Granger.
"I didn't dare to dream. I'm absolutely amazed," said the starlet, who beat off heavyweight competition from Dame Judi Dench, Eva Green, Keira Knightley and Kirsten Dunst.
Meanwhile Casino Royale, the latest Bond movie, starring Daniel Craig, won best action/adventure movie beating Die Hard 4.0 and Transformers.
