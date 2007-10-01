'Harry Potter' works its magic at National Movie Awards

The boy wizard is congratulated by Dame Helen after winning best male performance title in awards voted for by the public

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Comeback kings Take That debuted their track Rule The World as part of the musical entertainment at Sunday's National Movie Awards ceremony

Photo: © Getty Images

Daniel's fellow Hogwarts pupil Emma Watson was named best female actress, beating rivals such as Dame Judi Dench and Keira Knightley

Photo: © Getty Images