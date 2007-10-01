Bill and Adrien take their new big-screen comedy to New York

hellomagazineWeb
The pair were in the Big Apple to help kick off this year's New York Film Festival with a special screening of The Darjeeling Limited
Adding elegance to the event was Anjelica Huston, who appears in the flick as Adrien's on-screen mum
1 OCTOBER 2007
Last seen together at a Venice Film Festival screening of The Darjeeling Limited, the big screen comedy's stars were reunited on the red carpet as the New York cine fest kicked off on Friday with their movie. Leading the cast get-together were Hollywood big-hitters Bill Murray and Adrien Brody.
While Bill has a smaller part in the adventure - as a businessman - Adrien, 34, takes centre stage as one of three brothers on a spiritual quest through India. The film also stars Anjelica Huston - who put in an elegant appearance at the special screening in a purple gown - as Adrien's on-screen mum.
Tinseltown faces turning up for a sneak preview of the film included Willem Dafoe and his Italian wife, film director and actress Giada Colagrande. The couple were back on home turf after an appearance at the Milwaukee Film Festival in Wisconsin, where the 52-year-old actor unveiled his new flick Anamorph.
