Sienna locks lips with hunky Irishman Cillian in Trafalgar Square

2 OCTOBER 2007



Her tender intimacy with Welsh actor Rhys Ifans has been the talk of the town, but Sienna Miller was getting to grips with another striking Celt on Monday. The boho queen locked lips with Irishman Cillian Murphy in London's Trafalgar Square, oblivious to the stares of passersby as they kissed in the shadow of the famous lion statues.



It was all in the name of art though, as the photogenic pair were on the set of Hippie Hippie Shake, their tale of free love in Sixties London.



The film is based on the memoir of editor Richard Neville who launched the radical magazine Oz, and was hauled into court when his girlfriend, portrayed by Sienna, posed nude for the cover.



And while Sienna apparently had no qualms stripping off for the flick, she's being rather more coy about her relationship with Rhys. The gorgeous actress has denied she and the 39-year-old Notting Hill star are an item, even though they were inseparable throughout the summer and now sport identical 'his and hers' swallow tattoos on their wrists.