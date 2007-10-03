Samantha and Kate lead celebrity turnout at London premiere

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The famously reserved actress, who is expecting her second child, was joined at the screening by cover girl pal Kate Moss
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Across the Atlantic Jude Law and Michael Caine attended the premiere of Sleuth their remake of the Seventies thriller of the same name
Photo: © Getty Images
The British talents had the support of countrywoman Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson
Photo: © Rex
3 OCTOBER 2007
Samantha Morton's claim to being "a bit boring" was in tatters when her new film premiered in front of an audience which included Kate Moss, Sadie Frost and Hollywood beauty Rosario Dawson.
The Oscar-nominated actress - who's heavily pregnant with her second child - got a warm greeting from the famous cover girl at the screening of Control, a bio-pic about the life of Joy Division founder, Ian Curtis, who pioneered electric-based rock music.
In the past Samatha - who is to marry the father of her unborn child, filmmaker Harry Holm, next year - has earned a reputation for shunning the celebrity circuit, but the 30-year-old says her pregnancy has left her "über-relaxed" about such things.
While the Minority Report star was rubbing shoulders with the glitterati in London, across the Atlantic the Brit pack were out in force for a special New York screening of Sleuth.
Jude Law, Michael Caine and director Kenneth Branagh were joined by the ever-glamorous Joan Collins as they presented their remake of the Seventies mystery.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.