The two blonde bombshells attracted plenty of interest with the premiere of their modern fairytale, which was attended by well-known performers such as David Walliams
Take That, who contributed to the film's soundtrack, also attended the star-studded event
4 OCTOBER 2007
Time was when Sienna Miller was exclusively known as a certain Hollywood star's plus one. These days that role is firmly confined to the past, with the boho beauty demonstrating her professional clout at the West End premiere of her movie Stardust by sharing the red carpet with Michelle Pfeiffer.
The Oscar-nominated star features in the Matthew Vaughn-directed fantasy adventure as a wicked witch out to stymie Sienna's chances of living happily ever after with her true love. And the two actresses obviously had a ball on set if the good vibes at Wednesday's screening were anything to go by.
Larking around before taking their seats, the gorgeous twosome were joined by a host of talented British performers. David Walliams, Ricky Gervais and Take That had turned out for a sneak preview of the film, which includes a star turn by Robert De Niro, who plays the other baddy - a cross-dressing pirate named Captain Shakespeare.
