Leonardo gets to work on undercover role in Morocco

5 OCTOBER 2007



His fans are used to seeing him immaculate on the red carpet, but as he hangs out what appears to be a pair of boxer shorts Leonardo DiCaprio was barely recognisable as he got to work on the Moroccan set of his new flick.



The usually hunky-looking actor was sporting an unkempt beard and scruffy outfit for his role in political thriller Body Of Lies, in which he plays a journalist turned CIA agent charged with hunting down an Al-Qaeda leader in Jordan.



Having shot to fame in romantic epics such as Romeo and Juliet and Titanic, the former teenage pin-up has opted for more politically charged productions of late. His last movie, Blood Diamond, looked at a country torn apart by the illegal diamond trade, while his new project is set against an equally troubled backdrop - the conflict in the Middle East.



And it looks like there's plenty more to come. While he's not known as one of Hollywood's most prolific leading men, a recent flurry of filming activity means the 32-year-old will be a prominent feature in cinemas throughout 2008, with five films slated for release next year.