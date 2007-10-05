Leonardo gets to work on undercover role in Morocco

hellomagazineWeb
With his scruffy outfit, Leonardo was looking very much in character as he took on the role of a journalist-turned-CIA agent this week in downtown Rabat
The usually hunky-looking actor was also sporting an unkempt beard for the new flick
His fans are used to seeing him immaculate on the red carpet, but as he hangs out what appears to be a pair of boxer shorts Leonardo DiCaprio was barely recognisable as he got to work on the Moroccan set of his new flick.
The usually hunky-looking actor was sporting an unkempt beard and scruffy outfit for his role in political thriller Body Of Lies, in which he plays a journalist turned CIA agent charged with hunting down an Al-Qaeda leader in Jordan.
Having shot to fame in romantic epics such as Romeo and Juliet and Titanic, the former teenage pin-up has opted for more politically charged productions of late. His last movie, Blood Diamond, looked at a country torn apart by the illegal diamond trade, while his new project is set against an equally troubled backdrop - the conflict in the Middle East.
And it looks like there's plenty more to come. While he's not known as one of Hollywood's most prolific leading men, a recent flurry of filming activity means the 32-year-old will be a prominent feature in cinemas throughout 2008, with five films slated for release next year.
