Owen returns to public eye with support from 'Darjeeling' pals

5 OCTOBER 2007



You, Me And Dupree star Owen Wilson made a return to the red carpet this week when he attended the premiere of The Darjeeling Limited, in which he plays one of three brothers taking a rail journey through India.



The 38-year-old - who was hospitalised after a reported suicide attempt in the wake of his highly public split from Kate Hudson - was supported on the outing into the spotlight by his co-stars and close pal Wes Anderson, the flick's director. Introducing his chum at the premiere, Wes, who was Owen's college roomate, said: "I've never made a movie without him and I hope I never have to."



Also joining Owen and his team for the screening was Natalie Portman, who has a cameo role in the film. Better known for the subtle elegance of her red carpet choices, the beautiful brunette had opted for a more daring approach on this occasion, stepping out in a short, scarlet affair teamed with killer heels.