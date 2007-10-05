Warm reception for Jamie and Joaquin from on-screen loves

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The handsome actor and his on-screen wife Jennifer Connolly at the LA premiere of drama Reservation Road
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Meanwhile there was an enthusiastic embrace in store for Jamie when he met up with on-screen love interest Jennifer Garner at the unveiling of FBI thriller The Kingdom in New York
Photo: © Rex
5 OCTOBER 2007
There was an easy harmony in evidence as on-screen couples enjoyed red carpet reunions on both US coasts this week. Joaquin Phoenix and Jamie Foxx received a warm reception from the leading ladies of their respective flicks.
At the LA premiere of Reservation Road, Joaquin came in for an embrace from a satin-clad Jennifer Connelly, who looked thrilled to be back in her hunky co-star's company. The pair play husband and wife in the new drama which follows the tale of two families whose worlds are turned upside down by a tragic accident.
On the other side of the continent, Jennifer Garner was giving an equally enthusiastic reception to screen pal Jamie at a New York screening of action thriller The Kingdom. In the flick, the actress - a vision in purple on the night - plays a member of Jamie's elite FBI squad. Together they travel to Saudi Arabia on a secret mission to catch a terrorist bomber.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.