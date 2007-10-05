hellomagazineWeb
All thoughts of grey skies were banished when the coolest man in Hollywood turned up in this outfit for a golf tournament in Scotland
Photo: © Getty Images
Samuel has been brightening up the fairways the entire week at the Alfred Dunhill championship, which matches celebs with professional players
Photo: © Getty Images
5 OCTOBER 2007
When Hollywood's king of cool Samuel L Jackson teed off in a celebrity golf tournament this week he set the usually sedate greens of Scotland's venerable Carnoustie club alight with a flamboyant display of fairway style.
Onlookers all but forgot about the drizzly weather at the Alfred Dunhill championship in Scotland when the 58-year-old Tinseltown star appeared in a sunshine yellow jumper and matching hat.
The Snakes On A Plane actor - whose passion for the game is such that he negotiates film contracts which allow him to play twice a week - turned out for another round in an equally eye-catching combination. On that occasion donning rust-hued trousers and a lime green, blue and yellow sweater.
Off the green there was nothing under par about his appearance either. At an evening social for competitors the actor teamed a stylishly cut blue top with one of his hallmark berets in denim.
