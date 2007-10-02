Halle, Benicio, Bono and Pen take to red carpet over weekend

8 OCTOBER 2007



Radiant Halle Berry was the epitome of a blooming mum-to-be as she attended her first red carpet event since announcing her happy news. In the absence of model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry the Oscar-winner was escorted by her Puerto Rican co-star Benicio del Toro to the New York premiere of their drama Things We Lost In The Fire.



Halle's chiselled-jawed Canadian beau can't have been far from her thoughts, however, as he's helping her every step of the way on the nine-month road to motherhood.



Also wowing the Big Apple over the weekend were U2 frontman Bono and his beautiful Spanish pal Penelope Cruz. The actress was supporting her countryman, Spanish actor Javier Bardem, at the screening of his new film No Country For Old Men.



The latest thriller from the Coen Brothers stars Tommy Lee Jones as a sheriff trying to protect his town from criminals in search of a suitcase stuffed with $2 million. Javier plays the mysterious mastermind sent to get the money back.



Click here to see the trailer for No Country For Old Men