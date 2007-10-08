Attentive Keith squires Nicole on romantic New York visit

Their hectic work schedules often keep them apart, but Tinseltown-Country pairing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been enjoying some quality time together in New York. The pair - who married in June 2006 - made the most of a promotional trip to the Big Apple where Nicole was unveiling her new movie.



Every inch the music star in jeans and a shirt unbuttoned half-way down his chest, Keith lovingly led his other half by the hand after they enjoyed dinner at a downtown restaurant. Nicole - pretty in a polka dot dress and a pair of peep-toe flats - was on a brief break from filming Luhrmann's feature-length epic Australia in Sydney.



After their intimate date there was a higher profile engagement in store for the couple. The following day they put in a glamorous appearance at the New York Film Festival premiere of Nicole's new film Margot At The Wedding. Swapping her comfy flats for stilettos, Nicole was a vision in a crystal-encrusted ivory gown as her suit-clad husband once again led the way.



In the film Nicole plays Margot, a highly-strung short-story writer who seems determined to meddle in her sister's nuptials. Due to hit screens on February 8, it also stars The Jacket actress Jennifer Jason Leigh as Nicole's on-screen sister and US comedian Jack Black as her new brother-in-law.