Attentive Keith squires Nicole on romantic New York visit

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The couple made the most of a promotional trip to New York by enjoying a cosy dinner date at one of the city's downtown restaurants
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
There was a slightly higher profile engagement in store the next day, when the pair put in a glam appearance at a film festival screening of Nicole's new film Margot At The Wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8 OCTOBER 2007
Their hectic work schedules often keep them apart, but Tinseltown-Country pairing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been enjoying some quality time together in New York. The pair - who married in June 2006 - made the most of a promotional trip to the Big Apple where Nicole was unveiling her new movie.
Every inch the music star in jeans and a shirt unbuttoned half-way down his chest, Keith lovingly led his other half by the hand after they enjoyed dinner at a downtown restaurant. Nicole - pretty in a polka dot dress and a pair of peep-toe flats - was on a brief break from filming Luhrmann's feature-length epic Australia in Sydney.
After their intimate date there was a higher profile engagement in store for the couple. The following day they put in a glamorous appearance at the New York Film Festival premiere of Nicole's new film Margot At The Wedding. Swapping her comfy flats for stilettos, Nicole was a vision in a crystal-encrusted ivory gown as her suit-clad husband once again led the way.
In the film Nicole plays Margot, a highly-strung short-story writer who seems determined to meddle in her sister's nuptials. Due to hit screens on February 8, it also stars The Jacket actress Jennifer Jason Leigh as Nicole's on-screen sister and US comedian Jack Black as her new brother-in-law.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.