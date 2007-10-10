Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Victoria may be adding an International Emmy to the Bafta awards she's already won for her portrayal of a wartime housewife
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

The Jeeves And Wooster actor has been nominated for his two-part documentary on bi-polar disorder
Photo: © Getty Images

Hope of Emmy glory as Brit TV stars lead nominations

10 OCTOBER 2007

Stephen Fry and Victoria Wood could be adding yet more prestigious accolades to their already glowing CVs after they both were nominated for an International Emmy, the award which honours TV produced outside the US. The pair helped bring Britain’s total number of nominations to eight, the highest for any country.

The 38 nods were announced at a news conference in Cannes on the French Riviera. Stephen is recognised in the documentary category for The Secret Life Of The Manic Depressive, which covered his own experience of living with bi-polar disorder, while Victoria is up for best actress for her role in wartime drama Housewife, 49 which she also wrote.

Other UK hopefuls include Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, nominated as best actor for his portrayal of an embittered pensioner in The Street, which is also contesting the best drama award. And BBC talent show How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?, the brainchild of composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, is up for a gong in the non-scripted entertainment category.

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony in New York on November 19.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button