Hope of Emmy glory as Brit TV stars lead nominations

10 OCTOBER 2007



Stephen Fry and Victoria Wood could be adding yet more prestigious accolades to their already glowing CVs after they both were nominated for an International Emmy, the award which honours TV produced outside the US. The pair helped bring Britain’s total number of nominations to eight, the highest for any country.



The 38 nods were announced at a news conference in Cannes on the French Riviera. Stephen is recognised in the documentary category for The Secret Life Of The Manic Depressive, which covered his own experience of living with bi-polar disorder, while Victoria is up for best actress for her role in wartime drama Housewife, 49 which she also wrote.



Other UK hopefuls include Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, nominated as best actor for his portrayal of an embittered pensioner in The Street, which is also contesting the best drama award. And BBC talent show How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?, the brainchild of composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, is up for a gong in the non-scripted entertainment category.



Winners will be revealed at a ceremony in New York on November 19.