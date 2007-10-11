Reese and Jake giving nothing away at premiere of new flick

With reports of a romance blossoming between them, Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal were giving nothing away about the status of their relationship as they attended the LA premiere of their latest flick. The pair were careful not to get too close, and studiously avoided looking at each other when at one point the film's director grabbed them both for a joint photocall.



Reese, whose divorce from Ryan Phillippe was finalised last week, seems determined to keep under wraps the nature of her friendship with the Brokeback Mountain star, whom she got close to while they were both filming Rendition.



In the new thriller the 31-year-old plays the wife of a chemical engineer who disappears after boarding a flight from Cape Town. Jake plays the CIA man charged with overseeing her husband's interrogation after he's suspected of being a terrorist.



Due to hit UK cinemas on Oct 19, the film also stars Meryl Streep and Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin, who joined Reese and Jake on the red carpet.