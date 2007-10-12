Roger honoured in Hollywood in run-up to his 80th birthday

12 OCTOBER 2007



One of the smoothest secret agents in cinematic history was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Thursday, just three days before his 80th birthday. A still suave Sir Roger Moore, who appeared in seven James Bond films, described unveiling the tribute as a “big thrill” and told reporters he’d had to unwillingly relinquish the role that brought him worldwide fame.



"Sadly, I had to retire from the Bond films," he said. "The girls were getting younger or I was just getting too old." The plaque was appropriately positioned in front of 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. And there to help him celebrate his big moment was proud wife of five years, Christina 'Kiki' Tholstrup, a Swedish former air stewardess.



He was also joined by his three children from his marriage to Luisa Mattioli – daughter Deborah, who has appeared on TV series Rome as Alfidia, and sons Geoffrey, a restaurateur, and Christian, a producer, both of whom have inherited their father's handsome looks.



Roger, a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, could have been forgiven for being on his guard at the ceremony, though. Actor Richard Kiel, who played his villainous nemesis Jaws in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, was among those attending the ceremony.



